Dorothy Quaderer

Giiwedinong Ginew’ikwe

‘North Golden Eagle Woman’

February 24, 1957 — January 10, 2022

Dorothy M. Quaderer, 64, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Dorothy Mae Nickence was born Feb. 24, 1957, in Hayward, the daughter of Betty Ann Nickence and Arthur Fleming.

She is survived by her children, Michael DeCora, Dwayne DeCora and Vanessa DeCora; brother, Robert Allen; sister, Kathy Allen; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ernest Mustache; grandparents, Pat and Dorothy Nickence; and aunts and uncle.

Midewiwin Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at New Post Community Center with Brian Corbiere officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at New Post Community Center.

Honorary casket bearers were Robert Allen, Dewayne DeCora, Mike DeCora, LeBron Gougé, Larry Quagon and Tom Quagon Jr.

Casket bearers were Jeff Billyboy, Doug Fleming, Adrian Nickence, Charles Smith, Mark Tainter and Thomas Tainter.

Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Quaderer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments