O gi maa bi ne sii kwe
‘Head Thunderbird Woman’
February 16, 1946 — July 13, 2021
Dorothy J. Gougé, 75, of Minneapolis died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Dorothy Jean Butler was born Feb. 16, 1946, in Hayward, the daughter of Tony and Elizabeth (Billyboy) Butler. She grew up in the Billy Boy Dam area, Gibaakwa’iganing, attended Couderay Grade School then graduated from Winter High School. Dorothy left for Chicago, where she met and married Alfred Gougé. After they were united in marriage they moved to Minneapolis. Several places she worked were Augustina Nursing Home, 110 Corporation, Ambassador Meat Company and then Mystic Lake Casino. She enjoyed making numerous trips to LCO for visits with family and crocheting, where she made just about everyone an afghan. Dorothy was a fantastic mother and loved her children dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Gougé; son, Alfred Gougé Jr.; grandchildren, Rory Langbecker and Jerret Gougé; great-grandchildren, Dakotah, Aria, Grayson, Skylar, Emma and Daisey Langbecker; sisters, Mary Ann (Gary) Butler, Donna LaRonge and Ruth LaRonge; brothers Gary (Phyllis) Butler Sr. and Anthony (Monica) Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Elizabeth; husband, Alfred Gougé Sr.; grandson, Cody Langbecker; brothers, James Butler and Lawrence Butler; and sister, Sharon Quagon.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 20, prior to the service, at Pineview Funeral Service.
Honorary casket bearers will be Dave Butler, Gary Butler Sr., Tom Butler, Tony Butler Jr., Mark LaRonge and Larry Quagon.
Casket bearers will be Rory Langbecker, Jerret Gougé, Gary Butler Jr., Larry Butler Jr., Barry LaRonge and Jim Dale.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
