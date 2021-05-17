December 15, 1942 — February 25, 2021
Dorothea P. (Isham) Cross, 78, of LCO died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Dorothea P. Cross was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Hayward, the daughter of Edgar and Pauline (Gokey) Isham. She attended St. Francis Indian Mission for eight years. Dorothea moved to Chicago, where she met her husband, Ervin “Beanie” Cross Sr. and was united in marriage on June 1, 1963. The couple returned to LCO to raise their family. Dorothea worked at St. Francis Indian Mission for approximately 20-plus years as the cafeteria manager and was well known for her craziness, humor and laughter.
She is survived by her five children: sons, Ervin (Anna) Cross Jr. and Daniel (Becky) Cross; and daughters, Doris Cross, Di-Z (Goph) Cross and Denise Cross. Also surviving are a brother, Dewey Isham; and Doug Potack (her partner for many years); 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Pauline (Gokey) Isham; daughter, Darlene Cross; grandparents, Ben and Katherine (Martin) Gokey and Charles and Mary Isham; brothers, David, Dale, Duane; and sister, Delia Bressette.
A Memorial Mass was held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 17, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission. Father Greg Hopefl officiated with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
