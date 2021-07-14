Doris “Beeb” Mae Nayquonabe, 82, of Lac Courte Oreilles passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Doris “Beeb” was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Gaa-waawiyegamaag (Little Round Lake), daughter of Mary Frogg and John Nayquonabe. She attended Kinnamon Elementary School and in the following years attended Hayward schools and the Indian Boarding School in Flandreau, South Dakota. She later went on to attend Mount Senario College and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
In 1956, Doris married Louis “Dick” Barber Jr. and they began their life together. Richard “Lonnie” was born shortly after their marriage and they soon moved to California for a short time. Their Ojibwe roots moved them back closer to home to Minnesota, where they welcomed a second son, Laurence “Bubbie,” and soon after, Darryl “Pete” was born while they were stationed on a military base in Fort Rucker, Alabama. The family also welcomed their first daughter, Charlene, while located in Cleveland and another daughter, Sheila, thereafter. The couple eventually divorced, but Beeb remarried Walter “Joe” Thayer and they welcomed two more children, Joseph “B-Boy” and Darla.
Although there were many struggles throughout life, Doris was immensely proud of her large family and the accomplishment of her more than 30-year sobriety. She was a true matriarch of her family and a community member so many looked up to. Her quick wit and genuineness made all that came across her path someone they soon would not forget. She spent the remaining years of her life settled in her home next to the peaceful waters of Gaa-waawiyegamaag (Little Round Lake).
Doris is survived by her sons, Richard “Lonnie” Barber, Laurence “Bubbie” Barber, Darryl “Pete” Barber and Joseph “B-Boy” Thayer; daughters, Sheila Barber and Darla Thayer; sisters, Thelma Nayquonabe, Carolyn “Fary” Nayquonabe, and Debra Bellamy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Frogg and John Nayquonabe; brother, Johnny George Nayquonabe; sisters, Ethel “Wob” Barber, Marlene Austin and Trixie Nayquonabe; daughter, Charlene Barber; and grandsons, Antoine Barber and Raymond Quagon.
Midewiwin Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at the Big Drum Ceremonial Center, Lac Courte Oreilles, with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Big Drum Ceremonial Center. Interment was at the Round Lake Cemetery, Gaa-waawiyegamaag (Little Round Lake).
Honorary casket bearers included Roger Baker, Rusty Barber, Charles Belille, Jim Miller, George Morrow, Joe Nayquonabe, Leonard Quagon Sr. and Jack Skye.
Casket bearers included Damian Archambault, Alex Barber, Daniel Barber, Derek Barber, Donald Gokey, Jon Klecan, George “Budman” Morrow Jr. and Leonard Quagon Jr.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
