August 8, 1931 — November 8, 2020
Dora Lea Miller, 89, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Dora Lea Miller (nee Rylander) was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Barron County. Dora grew up in Winter, helping to work the family farm. After graduating from Winter High School, she moved to Chicago to live with her cousin, Virginia Conley. Virginia lovingly guided her as she navigated city life. She met and married George Miller and raised four children in Chicago. She worked for many years at University Nation Bank in Hyde Park.
In 1984, George and Dora retired, coming back to live in Winter. Dora reconnected with lifelong friends and relatives. George passed away in 2001, after 47 years of marriage. Dora was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Winter for many years. She was very devout in her religion and loved gospel music. She will be remembered for her good cooking and doll cakes and cookies. She lovingly cared for her children and grandchildren as they grew.
In her later years, she became interested in photography, taking pictures of the many types of mushrooms that grew in the area. At this time, she met a special friend, Lynn, who was a companion until his death in 2009. For the past three years, Dora lived with her daughter, Emily Lynn, and son-in-law, Aleksander Raketic, and grandson, Steven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; granddaughter, Jennifer Miller; grandson, Andrew Clark; son, George Miller Jr.; and stepdaughter, Margaret Anita Miller.
She is survived by daughter, Emily Lynn (Aleksander) Raketic; son, James (Ginger) Miller; and daughter, Gail (Peter) Marlo; grandchildren, George Miller III, Carol Beth Vonner, James Miller, Robert Miller, William Miller, Steven Raketic, Dana Rinkovsky, Callie, Kacie and Jacob Miller, Sharon Puplava and Jeni Marlo; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service is pending.
A memorial for friends will be planned for the future.
The Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
