A Celebration of Life for Donna L. Jez (Revak) will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, with a service at 1:30 p.m. at Mel’s Outdoor Power in Hayward (at the corner of County B and CC).

Bring stories and memories to share. Lunch will be provided. Burial will be held Sunday, July 25, at the Bruce Cemetery, with the time to be announced at the celebration.

Burial will be held Sunday, July 25, at the Bruce Cemetery, with the time to be announced at the celebration.

