February 15, 1942 — February 21, 2020
Donna K. Ruedy was born in Chicago on Feb. 15, 1942. She passed away comfortably in Duluth on Feb. 21, 2020, at the age of 78 and 6 days. Donna finally lost a battle to multiple lung issues.
Donna held many jobs over her years, including being a dispatch officer for the Skokie, Illinois, police. She also did in-home daycare for 16 years while living in Elk Grove, Illinois. When she moved her family to Gilbert, Arizona, in 1992 she was a convenience store clerk until she retired at age 62.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Fred A. Ruedy and Mabel L. Ruedy, and her brother, Robert R. Ruedy.
She is survived by her son, Fred W. Ruedy; brother, Jack Ruedy; sister-in-law, Stella Ruedy; nephews, Bob Ruedy and Jack Ruedy Jr; and niece, Heather Eveland (Ruedy).
Donna requested no services. She will be cremated and her ashes will be spread with the rest of her family during a celebration this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.