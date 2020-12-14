Donald Swanson

October 31, 1955 — December 11, 2020
Donald E. Swanson, 65, of Green Bay died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Donald Edward Swanson was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Ishpeming, Michigan, the son of Robert Russell and Dorothy Wilma Swanson. When Don was age 5, the family moved to Hayward, where he spent the remainder of his childhood. Don attended UW-River Falls and the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor's in civil engineering. On April 9, 1994, Donald married Mary Conard Swanson. They had two children, Emily (the oldest) and Heidi (the favorite). His many hobbies included hunting and fishing, perusing secondhand shops for "incredible" antiques, researching his genealogy and spending time with his dog, Xander. Among many memories, some of our favorites include: when he thought the song “Moves Like Jagger” said “you have to move that jacket;” mornings when he made Swedish pancakes; and numerous skiing and fishing trips (even though we sometimes got lost).
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Emily and Heidi; siblings, Bobby (Lee), Rolf, and Anne Marie (Owen); sisters-in-law, Pam (Rollin) and Linda (John); and many nephews, nieces and cousins, especially his cousin Keith, and his good friends, Robert “Bone” and Cathy Hamblin.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy; brothers, Rollin and John; and nephews, Ryan, Drew and Dayne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the ASPCA.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
