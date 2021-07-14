Donald O. Hempel, 92, of Shoreview, Minnesota, and formerly of Cable, passed away July 3, 2021.
Don was born in Chicago on Sept. 17, 1928, to Otto and Anna Hempel. He served in the U.S. Army on Okinawa from September 1948 to January 1950 and in Korea from September 1950 to June 1951. Upon returning to the U.S. he began a long career as a commercial artist, serving as art director for Bastian Blessing in Chicago, which subsequently became Rego and Engineered Controls International. In 1955 he married Betty Ann Almberg, with whom he had three children.
Following his divorce he eventually met his “soulmate,” Rosa Nelson, and settled with her in Cable upon his retirement. Don was mechanically gifted, renovating the family home with exceptional skill and enjoying building things and tinkering throughout his life. He was mischievous at work, never passing up an opportunity to draw a caricature or carry out a well-thought-out prank during idle minutes. Don was a loving father who would do anything for his children, such as single-handedly erecting above-ground pools and creating an ice rink in the backyard. Don loved nothing more than going out for dinner and drinks with friends or family and, in later years, chatting with neighbors and acquaintances he made on his daily walks and talking with treasured friends on the phone. There was no better place in the world to him than the family cabins in Cable, where he was surrounded by the beauty of lakes and trees.
Don is survived by his children, Elise (Ray), Marc and Ann (Bob); sister, Sandra; granddaughters, Neenah and Gwen; and nephews, Todd, Gary, and Scott.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff at Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
A photo remembrance will be posted on the website of Holcomb, Henry, Boom and Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview, www.holcombhenryboom.com. Memorials may be made to the VFW.
