Donald James Olson, 82, of Central Point, Oregon, entered into rest on June 27, 2020. 

Don was born in Hayward on July 2, 1937, the son of Norman and Violet Olson. Norman Olson was one of the co-founders of the Olson Brothers Grocery Store on Main Street in Hayward and was instrumental in getting the Northern Lakes Co-op established in Hayward.

Don was born and raised in his parents’ home on Fifth Street in Hayward. This home bordered the Hayward Golf Course. Coincidentally, Don developed a lifelong passion for the game of golf. He was the club champion at the Hayward Golf Course in 1958 and 1960. His golf adventures even led him to play a sand course in North Africa. Don served for three years in the Air Force, where he was a radio operator in Europe.

He and his wife Janene lived for many years  in Oregon, where he was employed in insurance sales. Don was a faithful servant and elder for a long period of time at Community Bible Church in Central Point, Oregon.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Janene (Hughes) Olson, and his sons, Mark and Matt. He also is survived by his sister, Betty (Olson) Snodgrass, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Violet (Thompson) Olson and his siblings Richard, Robert and Shirley (Jordan) Olson.

Don was interred at the Veterans Cemetery at Eagle Point Oregon in a plot overlooking a golf course.

A memorial service will be held at Community Bible Church in Central Point, Oregon, in the fall.

