February 21, 1930 — June 22, 2021
Donald J. MacIntosh of Wayzata, Minnesota, passed away on June 22, 2021, at the age 91, after a short illness.
Donald James MacIntosh, the son of Samuel A. MacIntosh (d. March 1932) and Caryl (Gullickson) MacIntosh (d. February 1930), was born Feb. 21, 1930 in Milwaukee. He graduated in 1953 from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Prior to that he graduated in 1948 from Oconomowoc High School, in Oconomowoc. After college he married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Stone, on June 28, 1952, at Zion Episcopal Church in Oconomowoc. They lived in Evanston, Illinois, immediately after their marriage and then various Midwest locations throughout his life until Don and Cyndy retired to Grindstone Lake in Hayward in 1992.
An accomplished mechanical engineer, Don graduated from the Chrysler Institute with a master’s degree in automotive engineering in 1954 and worked there until 1962. Don jumped into the new field of hydrostatics with Sundstrand Corporation until his retirement. Along the way, he collected several engineering patents. In addition to his deep love of his family and his profession, Don had a true passion for the game of golf, one that he studied, practiced and played extensively. He was also very active in his Episcopal church. His home life was filled with his inventions and enhanced engineering devices, from the very first automotive cruise control to fashioning a seat for Cyndy on his tractor to bring her down to the lake. And still to this day, when a problem appears, we say “WWDD”: “What Would Don Do”?
Don is survived by his children, Susan MacIntosh of White Bear Lake Minnesota, Kevin (Kristen) MacIntosh of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Mary Jo (Allen) Carrell of Shenandoah, Iowa; six grandchildren, Katie, Laura, Drew, Sam, Natalie and Turner, andeight8 great-grandchildren, William and Chloe (Katie), Emily and Kylie (Laura), Henry, Benjamin and Charlotte (Drew), Francis (Sam).
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St John’s in the Wilderness in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, with the funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the funeral at Manitou Grill, in White Bear Lake. The burial will occur at a later date at the family burial site in Oconomowoc.
Memorials should be sent to Ascension Episcopal Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.