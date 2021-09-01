Donald G. Scharlau

Donald George Scharlau, 85, of Elk Mound, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home in the Township of Elk Mound, surrounded by his loving family.
Don, the son of George and Idella (Schwartz) Scharlau, was born Jan. 15, 1936, in rural Elk Mound. Don graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1953. He entered the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-1960 as an MP, and upon his return home settled at the farm his grandfather homesteaded in 1893. He married Kathleen M. Olson Sept. 9, 1961, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Six children were born to Don and Kathy: Theresa, Carolyn, Anne, John, Peter and Daniel.
Don was successful in a variety of ventures and had a true entrepreneurial spirit. He was a fearless optimist who was never afraid to set out on a new path. He owned and operated a number of businesses, but his passion was found in growing Christmas trees and greeting customers at Pleasant Valley Tree Farm. As he grew older, Don enjoyed making maple syrup, gardening, cooking and sharing the bounty with family and friends. He loved family gatherings and spending holidays with his children and grandchildren, where he could often be found napping in his chair after a large meal, despite the fact that there were over 60 boisterous family members surrounding him. In a true spirit of hospitality, Don and Kathy also opened their hearts and home to many of their children and grandchildren’s friends, who became family to them.
Don’s Catholic faith was the cornerstone of his life. He and Kathy lived their faith daily through their generosity towards others, be it in time or treasure. Never one to be idle in his “retirement,” he was instrumental in founding Our Lady of Fatima School in India. Always giving 150% in every endeavor, he tirelessly worked to support the school through every means possible. He will always be remembered for his love of God and family.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his children, Theresa (James) Ruff, Carolyn (David) Loechler, Anne (Scott) Wahl, John (Christina) Scharlau, Peter (Lisa) Scharlau and Daniel (Robin) Scharlau; 39 grandchildren, Mary, and Michael (Sarah) Wahl, Elizabeth (Brian) Deutscher, Katherine, Thomas, Joseph, Timothy and Rebecca Wahl, Anthony Ruff, Matthew (Bechorah) Loechler, Theresa (Omar) Delgado, Christina (Jordan) Myers, Nicholas Loechler, Daniel (Tamika) Wahl, Gregory, Emily, William, Kevin, Grace and Helen Wahl, Marianne, Andrea, George, Rachel, Jack, Benjamin, Anna, Kathryn and Nora Scharlau, Jordan Faschingbauer, Lauren, Noah, Samuel and Jacelynn Scharlau, Sarah (Alex), Christopher (McKenna), Jacob, Kaitlyn and Matthew Scharlau; 12 great-grandchildren, Erin (Mason) Harmon, James, Jacob and Lucas Wahl, Dylan and Logan Deutscher, Angelina, Juniper and Chloe Loechler, Olivia Delgado, Xavier and Emelia Wahl; sister, Arlene Huxhold; brother, David (Mary Jo) Scharlau; sister-in-law, Kay Olson; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother ,George; sister, Bonita Knudson; brothers-in-law, James Olson and Dennis Huxhold; and stepmother, Ethel Scharlau.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Mound with Rev. Timothy Welles officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and for one hour prior to services at the church.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice staff for the care and compassion they provided to Don at the end of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Fatima School in India.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is assisting the family.
