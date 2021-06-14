Donald Heintz

September 21, 1951 — June 12, 2021

Donald Eugene Heintz, 69, of Barnes passed away peacefully at his home on June 12, 2021.

Donald was born Sept. 21, 1951, to Eugene and Marion (Spehle) Heintz in Eau Claire. He attended Memorial High School in Eau Claire, graduating in 1969. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974, stationed in Duluth. He served in Thailand and was named Air Man of the Month.

Donald worked at Huntsinger Farms for 48 years before his retirement in 2017. Donald met his wife Barbara (Foat) in Barnes, and they were joined in marriage June 25, 1977. Together they had two children, Kari and Brian. Donald enjoyed hunting, both locally and in Wyoming, fishing trips to Canada, traveling, John Deere tractors, spending time with family and tinkering with everything.

Donald is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Kari (Andy) Johnson and Brian (Lindsey) Heintz; grandchildren, Alex, Zach (Ariel), Trey, Raiddon, Zack and Meryssa; his mother, Marion; four brothers, Richard (Cindy), Jim, Bob (Sally) and Steve (Cyndy); and one sister, Kathy (Charlie) Sawyer; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, and his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

The services will be held in Eau Claire. The date and times are currently pending.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Heintz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments