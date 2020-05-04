May 29, 1951 - April 22, 2020
Donald Edward Palmgren, 68, of Hayward, passed away April 22, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was born on May 29, 1951, in Minneapolis, the son of Franklin and Catherine (Lynch) Palmgren.
Donald was a graduate of Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis and attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he played hockey. After school, he married and started a family with former spouse Rebecca (Johnson) Palmgren in Blaine, Minnesota. Once retired from his career as a truck driver, Donald was able to live his dream of having a Northwoods home just outside of Hayward. He loved spending his free time golfing, hunting and fishing.
Donald is survived by his son, Drew (Hannah) Palmgren of Thornton, Colorado; his siblings, Pat (Roger) Gleason of Stillwater, Minnesota; Bill Palmgren of New Brighton, Minnesota; Bob (Lynette) Palmgren of Arden Hills, Minnesota; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved partner of 18 years, Carol Anderson.
All services and interment will be held privately.
For information, please call the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
WITH PHOTO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.