Donald D. Buckley, born April 6, 1934, a longtime former resident of Rubidoux, California, passed away on June 25, 2021, in Hayward.
The love of his life, Joan, preceded him in death. They had three sons, Robert, Donald and William. The family grew into seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Don was born and raised in Ohio, where he worked the family farm alongside his brothers and sisters. After a short stint in the military, he and Joan were married. Don began working on the loading docks of a local trucking company, and eventually became a long-haul trucker. In the early 1960s, Don and Joan packed up the family and moved to Rubidoux, California, and took up residency there. After Joan’s death in 2014, Don donated all his personal belongings. He then moved to Hayward in the spring of 2015 to be closer to his sister, Joyce.
Don was known for his kind and welcoming spirit that enriched the lives of so many. His favorite thing to do was to be one of “Santa’s Helpers” during Christmas time. He would don his bright red suit, and cheerfully visit with children of all ages, which he looked forward to doing year after year. He was loved by many, and will be missed greatly.
He is survived by sisters, Joyce Lenz of Cable, Roberta Barringer of Middlefield, Ohio; brother, David Buckley of Deland, Florida; son, Donnie Buckley of Schertz, Texas; and all of his grandchildren.
Don’s ashes will be interned at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
