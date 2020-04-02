Don Leon Harper, 86, a resident of Minong, passed away on March 29 at his home surrounded by family.
Don was born on December 23, 1933, in Superior, Wisconsin, to his parents Don and Mabel (Johnson) Harper. Don attended Hayward schools and was married to Mary Ellen (Langdon) Johnson on July 16, 1982, in Minong. He was an accomplished outboard motor mechanic and worked in many marinas in Florida and Hayward, where he owned Harper’s Marina for many years. After he sold Harper’s Marina, he worked at Link Recreational, and after his retirement he continued to do repairs in his garage.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and socializing with family, customers and acquaintances. He was a Mason, a member of the VFW, and Pocket of Prayer-Minong Men’s Group. He was a conservative Republican and Trump supporter. He gave to many charities and was generous with people in need. He was quick to tell stories that his grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored. He was also a valued member of the Wendy’s Coffee Klutch.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; his sons, Wayne (Holly Lunde) of New Richmond, and Cliff (Darla) of Grantsburg; daughters Gretchen Harper (Fernando Espinoza) of Bonita Springs, Florida, Marsha (John) Lawson, Roberta (Dan) Lucas, and Connie Rennock, all of Spooner, and Denise (Wayne) Johnson of Springbrook; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Donn Leon Harper.
A private service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong with Pastor Kevin Kaiser officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Don’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
