October 9, 1963 — September 19, 2021
Dominic M. Ciatti Jr., 58, of Hayward passed away Sept. 19, 2021.
He was born Oct. 9, 1963, in Ironwood, Michigan, to Dominic and Judith Ciatti of Montreal, Wisconsin. Dominic (Dom) was united in marriage to Helena M. Smith in July of 1983 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montreal. Dom and Helena were blessed with four children, including Nichole (Dan) Nordhaugen of Montreal, Joseph Ciatti of Wakefield, Michigan, Joshua (Whitney) Ciatti of Boulder Junction, and Erica (Lucis) Bucknell of Ironwood, Michigan. They were also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Amelia, Claire and Easton Nordhaugen; Brayden, Braxten and Callie Ciatti; Dominic and Arielle Ciatti; and Abel, Isaac and Roman Bucknell.
They remain extended parents to many children they fostered.
Dom graduated in 1981 from JE Murphy High School in Hurley. He went on to earn a degree in computer programming. He held many positions in his career, including construction, maintenance, and as a crew leader for the Wisconsin Conservation Corps for several years, but he found his calling in law enforcement.
After graduating from the police academy in 2001, he began his law enforcement career with the Hurley Police Department. He then moved on to the Bad River Police Department, where he became the K9 handler. Another move took him to Hayward, where he worked for the Town of Hayward Police Department, ultimately taking a position with the Lac Courtes Oreilles (LCO) Tribal Police. Dom quickly moved up the ranks to become sergeant, K-9 officer, drug Investigator and NADGI team leader with his loyal canine, Justice.
To put a single hat on Dom to describe him as a person would limit the man he was. He was a son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Dom was a leader, an avid hunter and outdoorsman, a coach, a trainer, a chef, a sports enthusiast, a dog lover, a mentor. The list is endless.
Dom was an avid fan and practitioner of the mixed martial arts. He trained under Royce Gracie, hosting the Brazilian Champion when he visited the U.S. He was a coach and cornerman to some of the best fighters in the Midwest. In 2010, Dom competed and took second in the North American Grappling Association tournament in Chicago.
Dom shared a great love for baseball with his childhood friends. His friend, Ralph, is quoted as saying, "Dom set up a Wiffle-ball field in his backyard, it was the best Wiffle-ball field in Iron County in the 70s." Dom played Little League, Babe Ruth and high school baseball, where his 1981 team, coached by Ralph Johnson, became WIAA state finalists. The entire team was inducted into the Hurley Athletic Hall of Fame.
Dom left such an impact on those who knew him that it only feels right to celebrate his life and greatest accomplishments, which will always be his role as a husband, father and grandfather. The importance of family and the time creating the "Forever Memories" held so close to the heart, will live on to be shared, keeping his greatest legacy alive.
Dom's was a life well-lived. He is loved and will forever be missed by many.
Dom was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic M. “Poncho” Ciatti Sr. and Judith M. Ciatti (Trombi); his brother, David M. Ciatti; father-in-law, Don D. Smith; brother-in-law, Don G. Smith; and his niece, Danielle C. Williams “Doodlebug.”
The family would like to thank his physicians, nurses, staff, family, friends and the community for their care, love and support.
“When the heart weeps for what it has lost, the soul laughs for what it has found.” —Unknown
