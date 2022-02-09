Dick Swiler, 94, of Lilydale, Minnesota, and formerly of Hayward, passed away on Feb. 4, 2022.
His greatest joys were his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved music, especially classical piano and big bands. Dick was the best storyteller and pfannkuchen maker. He was sweet, funny and wise.
Dick was born in Minneapolis. His family lived in Los Angeles during the Depression and then moved to his beloved Hayward when he was 13. In 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, at the end of World War II. During the Korean War, he served at Nellis AFB near Las Vegas, where he coordinated USO shows. Dick went to Superior State, where he majored in music. He married Jill in 1955, and they settled in Hayward. He had a special bond with his brother, Barry, with whom he ran Rivkin’s, the family business, for more than 30 years.
He loved golfing and deer hunting with his buddies Gordy, Jack, Nate and George at Red Ike Lake; grilling brats at the annual Hayward July 4th picnic; Minnesota Orchestra concerts; ordering No. 16 at the Nankin; and the Oyster Loaf at Casamento’s. Dick and Jill retired to Las Vegas and then moved to St. Paul to be near family. Always curious, he continued learning at UNLV and Mount Zion Temple, and attended the OLLI President’s Class through last week. He noticed the beauty in small things.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Jill; parents, Arnold and Bess Swiler; sister-in-law, Jan Swiler; and brother-in-law, Tony Lazarus.
He is survived by children, Leah (Bill Blaser), Julie, Noah (Kim) and Rebecca Swiler; grandchildren, Jack, Zoe and Bess; brother, Barry Swiler; brother-in-law, Barry Lazarus; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Mount Zion Temple, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul, or via livestream at mzion.org. Masks are required for the funeral service. Shiva will be held at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom (email zoom1@hodroffepstein.com for the link).
Memorials are preferred to the BrightFocus Foundation or Hayward Community Food Shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.