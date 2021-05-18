Dianne Beilke

Dianne M. Beilke, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Cornell Care Center while surrounded by family and the caring staff members of the Care Center and St. Joseph’s hospice.
Born on Jan. 18, 1931, in Janesville to Ernest and Susanne Fosdal (Moran), Dianne grew up in Hoover Hollow (rural Boscobel), Wisconsin, and graduated from Boscobel High School in 1949. She later attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In 1961, she married Gerald Beilke in Milwaukee. They operated Beilke’s Green Acres in Tilden, Wisconsin, from 1969 to 1979. They also ran the Gateway Inn in Bloomer. Dianne was employed by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension from 1981 to 1999, when she retired. She and Gerald relocated to Thorp, and Dianne spent her last years living in Chippewa Falls.
Dianne was devoted to her family and was proud of their accomplishments. She considers her children her greatest legacy. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic and a fierce independence. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her lively wit and her kindness to others.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband; her son, Mark; her sister, Ramona Boebel; her grandson, Eric Mitchell; and her half-brother, Robert Fosdal.
Dianne is survived by her children, Cheryl Mitchell (Richard) of Holcombe, Debra Beilke (Mark Weiers) of St. Paul, Scott Beilke (Donna Brighton) of Scottsdale, and Curtiss Beilke (Amy) of Hayward; her grandchildren, Morgan, Brock, Emma, Tiffany, Tianna and Thomas; and her friend, Ellie Howery-Boebel.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. and a funeral service at noon on Saturday, May 22, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. A celebration of life will be held at Bresina’s Hometown Bar and Grill in Tilden at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at pedersonvolker.com.
