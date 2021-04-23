March 31, 1941 — April 20, 2021
Diana’s spirit peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 20, 2021, at age 80, surrounded by family.
Diana Gale Nichols was born March 31, 1941, to Joseph and Clara (LaBuy) Nichols in Chicago, where she was raised along with her three siblings. As a child, her family would vacation in the Blueberry Lake/Chippewa Flowage area to camp and fish. She carried many fond memories of those times and through her life retained that love of the outdoors and fishing. She was proud of her native Osage heritage. Diana attended Kelly High School in Chicago. She married Eugene Cosby on Aug. 1, 1959, and resided in Waukegan, Illinois, with their three children.
Diana met the love of her life, Al Kingfisher, and later moved to Lac Courte Oreilles, where they raised their blended family and enjoyed 16 years together until his passing in 1989. Diana enjoyed working various seasonal jobs making wreaths, “topping bagies” and working at the tree nursery in Hayward. She later received certificates at the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College and WITC and worked as a nurse’s aide at the Hayward Hospital Nursing Home from 1985 until 2010, when she retired.
Diana attended Spider Lake Church and enjoyed listening to guitarist Kevin Williams and the Bill Gaither Vocal Band. She spent her time at home with her companion cockatiel of 26 years, Eve, feeding her wild birds, and was elated at surprise visits during her hospital stay by eagles, doves and even cardinals perched at her window. When she passed, the whole treetop filled with birds and very loudly sang her off to Paradise. She also enjoyed gardening, embroidery and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was an expert shot with her .357 magnum, loved time spent with family, fishing, golfing, cookouts and listening to “her man,” Waylon Jennings.
Diana was a beautiful lady full of love and grace and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her three children, Steven W. (Carol) Cosby, Bourbonnais, Illinois, Carrie of LCO, and Rex Lee of Hayward; Al’s children, Andi (Jim) Quaderer, John (Deb) Kingfisher, Jimbo (Cricket) Kingfisher and Brian (Michele) Kingfisher, all of LCO; seven grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; special friends, Alberta Fleming, Mary Merson, Jeanee Winesburg and Sue Blair; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Clara; sister, Vivian Thomason; brothers, Joe Jr. and Sherman Nichols; her love, Al Kingfisher; grandson, Baby Boy Butler and her “Twin,” Judy Vitcenda.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward with Rev. Gary Hilgendorf officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Honorary bearers will be Matthew Cosby, Joel Cosby, Lee Thomason, Bruce Thomason and Joey Nichols.
Casket bearers will be Lawrence Butler Jr., Tom Butler Sr., Lawrence Butler III, Tyler Castle, Alvin Thomason and Brian Thomason.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
