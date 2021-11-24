The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends the following precautions for families gathering for Thanksgiving:
• Everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated should get any of the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. You are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after you’ve received either a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson, or the second dose of two-dose vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna.
• If you have symptoms of COVID-19, or were in close contact with someone with COVID-19, please get tested.
• Avoid attending gatherings if you are sick, have symptoms of COVID-19, or were in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
• Wear a well-fitted mask over your nose and mouth if you are in a public indoor setting if you are not fully vaccinated. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask indoors if you are in an area with high transmission. Consider wearing a mask at private, family gatherings if you have loved ones who may be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
• If you gather to celebrate, try to physically distance as much as possible.
• Gathering outdoors is always safer. Meet with friends and family for a post-meal walk outside. If you celebrate indoors, provide extra space between the chairs at the table. Consider setting up different areas in your home for activities to allow for physical distancing.
If food is served at a gathering:
• Avoid crowding in areas where food is being served.
Special considerations:
• People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated and have received an additional dose. Take all precautions against COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, physical distancing, and practicing good hygiene, if you or a family member have a weakened immune system. Consider wearing a mask indoors regardless of your vaccination status if a member of your household is immunocompromised or unvaccinated. Do not put a mask on children younger than 2 years old.
If you are traveling, consider these guidelines as you plan:
• Follow CDC guidance for domestic and international travel.
• Delay traveling until you and those you are traveling with are fully vaccinated.
• If you have symptoms or have close contact with someone who has COVID-19, be sure to use a trusted testing provider to get tested. Along with your health care provider, these include a community testing site or your local health department. At-home specimen collection kits are also available.
• Avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.
