There are 3,341 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services announced Sunday.
According to figures from DHS, 144 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.
DHS reports 974 people have been hospitalized because of the virus. That means at least 29 percent of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the state have been hospitalized. DHS officials have said they don't know the hospitalization history of 19 percent of cases.
The number of positive test results increased by 128 from Saturday to Sunday.
According to the Associated Press, a total of 42 percent of those who died in Wisconsin were black, and 53 percent of those who died were white. While more females have tested positive for the coronavirus, males have accounted for 60 percent of deaths.
Across the state, 35,916 people have had negative test results for the virus so far. From Saturday to Sunday, the number of negative test results increased by 1,236.
With recent increases in testing capacity, health officials are loosening restrictions on who can get tested, subject to the availability of testing supplies.
Wisconsin's cities are seeing the highest number of positive cases of COVID-19. There are now confirmed cases in 63 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.
The following counties have no confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon: Burnett, Forest, Green Lake, Langlade, Lincoln, Pepin, Taylor, Vernon and Washburn.
