Dennis Walter Gregory, 84, a longtime resident of Hayward, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Walter (1995); mother, June (2014); and brother, Don ( 2014).

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gerry; his children, Dane (Barbara), Doug (Brenda), Denise (Dan) and Michael (Linda); and grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Tanner, Dennis, Douglas Jr., Christopher, Travis, Traci and Ericka.

A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held in Hayward at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Gregory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments