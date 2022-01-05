Dennis Michael Diem, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence in Hayward.
He was born Feb. 14, 1950, in Madison, the son of William and Gertrude (Koenig) Diem. He was united in marriage to Margaret Mary Kraus on May 13, 1971, at St. Edwards Church in Racine. Dennis graduated from Horlick High School in Racine in 1968. He worked as a business manager for K-Mart before moving to Hayward. He and his wife owned and operated the Red Deer Lodge on Lost Land Lake for many years. Dennis also worked for the Town of Spider Lake doing road maintenance.
Dennis was very good with his hands and took great pride in the house on the hill that he built for his wife. He enjoyed woodworking and made many fun memories with his grandchildren in the garage. He loved to travel with his wife, especially on their fishing trips in Canada. Dennis was a hard worker who always seemed to have time to help out a neighbor, but also knew how to relax on his porch and enjoy the time with family and good friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Margaret “Peg” Diem of Hayward; his daughter, Kristine (Kelly) Woelber of Hayward; his grandchildren, DJ and Greta Woelber; his brother, Pat (Mary Jo) Diem of Racine; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Bill; and his sisters, Arlene and Diane.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
