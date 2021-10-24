December 4, 1944 — July 28, 2021
On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Dennis Brian Heinkel, devoted husband, supportive father and incredible grandpa passed away and is now reunited with his wife, Glenda. They are together again and forever guardian angels watching over their family.
Dennis was born on Dec. 4, 1944, and raised in Hayward. He graduated from Hayward High School, Class of 1962. While attending Madison Business College, he met the love of his life, Glenda McConnaughay, of Geneva, Illinois. They graduated in 1964, and Dennis followed Glenda to her hometown, where they were married later that year on Oct. 17.
He started his work life at the Aurora Beacon News, was later employed by the Wurlitzer Company and spent the final 22 years of his career as the credit manager at Ideal Industries, Inc. Dennis was well respected by his colleagues and customers, very knowledgeable, a great negotiator and very charismatic. Always willing to go the extra mile for the company and his customers. He retired from Ideal in 2005.
Many good family years were spent at their beautiful homes, first in St. Charles, then moving to Deerpath Road in Sycamore. The family grew through marriages and grandchildren. Retirement came in 2005, and Dennis and Glenda snow-birded between Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois. They finally simplified and purchased a condo in Kings Point, a “resort like” over-55 gated community in Sun City Center, Florida, enjoying their time making new friends, lawn bowling and having their daughters and their families visit for vacations
Dennis was passionate about all sports and was a life-long fan of his beloved Green Bay Packers. If he wasn’t watching sports, you could find him in his yard spending hours each week on the landscaping, growing beautiful plush green grass and push mowing an acre of lawn to obtain the most perfect straight lines. Everyone would comment, “This yard looks like a professional outdoor sports stadium!”
He loved and cherished spending time with his wife and family. When not at a sporting event, the family enjoyed vacationing. Camping in their pop-up camper was a family favorite for many years. He and Glenda also enjoyed their vacations together; visiting family, cruising the Caribbean and exploring Puerto Rico were a few of their adventures. The fall was his favorite time of the year, and he and Glenda hosted many chili dinners, hot dog and smores over a bon-fire sharing old camping stories and reminiscing about all the great times raising their family. During his three daughters’ childhood years he coached them in soccer, attended all their sporting events and was always their No. 1 fan. Once his grandchildren started playing sports (volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball), he went to as many games as he could to show his support, either in person or virtually.
Dennis was not only a loving and dedicated husband, but he was also an extraordinary caregiver for his wife Glenda as she battled cancer later in life. He was her advocate and made sure she was always well taken care of, immensely loved and supported. His love for his family was undeniable and he will be missed dearly every day.
Dennis is survived by his three daughters, Christina (Thomas) Senne of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Lisa (Tim) Brewer of Pickett, Wisconsin, and Nicole (Matthew) Figura of Plainfield, Illinois; and six beautiful grandchildren, Alexandra and Gabrielle Senne, Summer, Tyler and Danielle Brewer and Blaire Figura. He is also survived by his brother, Roland Heinkel of Madison; a sister, Deborah Klein of Wolcott, Vermont; a special sister-in-law, Carol (George) Mourousisas; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Glenda Heinkel; his parents, Roland and Luvern (Henderson) Heinkel; and brothers, Gregory and Russell Heinkel.
Dennis battled his cancer with a healthy mind and positive attitude to ensure he provided a beautiful memorial service for his wife, enjoy quality time with his daughters and their families and for the chance to meet his sixth grandchild, who was born in April 2021. He accomplished all his goals and spent his last summer in Pickett, surrounded by the love and support of his family and friends.
The family will have a private ceremony and share beloved memories of our father at Zoar Cemetery, Rosendale, Wisconsin, on Oct. 22, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to philsfriends.org.
