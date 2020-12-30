November 5, 1957 — December 24, 2020
Denise E. Barber-Nelson, 63, of Lac Courte Oreilles died peacefully at her home Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Denise Elizabeth Barber was born Nov. 5, 1957 in Hayward, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (James) Barber. She attended and graduated from Hayward High School. Hootie was united in marriage to Terry Nelson on May 13, 2000, at Pipestone Creek.
She was a fun, loving woman, always making people laugh. Hootie will be missed by her many friends and family as she was a good listener, who you could talk to about anything. In her spare time she loved to be on the lake fishing.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Nelson; son, Joshua (Marissa) LaRush; five grandchildren; brothers, Daryl Barber and Gaiashkibos (Cora); sister, Julie (George) Taylor; several nephews, nieces and cousins; and special friends, Cindy Miller and Val Rice.
Hootie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Elizabeth; daughter, Jennifer Rose Miller; brothers, Robert Barber and Louis Barber; sisters, Mary Lou and Rose Burns; son-in-law, Gregory Miller; uncle, Simon James; and nephew, Bradley Barber.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary bearers were Penelope Hugo, John Fleming, Alan Hanlon-LaRush, Chevelle LaRush, Elizabeth Miller and Madelyn Miller
Casket Bearers were Jason Anderson, Bob Barber, John Hall, Louis Nickence, Buck Taylor and Steve Thayer.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
