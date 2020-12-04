b. April 24, 1929
Our loving mother Delores Beverly Ochu, 91, was peacefully lifted up to heaven surrounded by her four daughters and virtually by her two sons.
Delores was born on April 24, 1929, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth Mark Ochu, infant son Kenneth Dale and her second spouse Albert Melberg.
Her last job was as a secretary at the Hayward High School where many students to this day remember her kindness. She loved playing cards, especially with her family, and was our “2020” Phase 10 Champion. She enjoyed the summers on Lake Windigo, watching the ducks and even swimming up to the age of 91 years young known as “Great Grandma of the Lake.”
Delores is survived by her sons, David Ochu (Bonnie), Douglas Ochu; daughters, Renee Reinke (Jeff), Lorene Lacey (Robert), Kristine Ochu-Rush (Herbert) and Roxanne Lantz (Michael); grandchildren Jason Reinke ( Donielle), Travis Reinke (Angela), Kelly Mingus (David), Jennifer Staysniak (Chris), Austin Lacey, Jessica McCarthy (Lucas) and Sadie Schmidt (Zach); and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private gathering will be held in the summer of 2021.
