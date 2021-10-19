Delores Gougé

Bimose Giizhigookwe
‘Walking Sky Woman’
August 5, 1943 — October 10, 2021
Delores J. Gougé, 78, of Stanley died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.
Delores Jean Gougé was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Hayward, the daughter of George and Harriet (Isham) Gougé. She touched many lives of all the people who knew her and will be greatly missed by so many. Delores truly was an inspiring, beautiful soul.
She is survived by her daughters, Alicia Doup, Lori Gougé, Ruby Hopp and Crystal Hopp; sons, Ray Hopp and Roy Hopp; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Hazel Anderson.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, George and Harriet; daughter, Heidi Gougé; and son, Leonard Hopp; granddaughter, Jasmine Belisle, and grandson, Ethan Michael Taleck.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at New Post Community Center. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
