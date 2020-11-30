December 18, 1927 — November 25, 2020
Delbert E. “Del” Dufrain 92, of Morton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Del was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Kankakee, Illinois, the youngest child of Edward and Ruth Stewart Dufrain. He graduated from Kankakee High School in 1945 and from Western Illinois University in 1949, where he played football. Del was an educator and multi-sport coach in the Kankakee area for 10 years before beginning a distinguished career at East Aurora (Illinois) High School. He was head football coach from 1961-1978 and track coach for many years. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1984 and the East Aurora Sports Hall of Fame in 1992. He was a well-regarded biology teacher and was the Secondary School Educator of the year in 1978.
Del moved from Aurora to northwest Wisconsin after retiring. There he enjoyed his boat, fishing, skiing, golf and working at the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church. He loved living on Big Sand Lake and did the water quality testing for the Wisconsin DNR on that lake over 20 years. In 2016 Del and Sue moved to the Villas of Hollybrook in Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Doris Keller, Maxine Stormer, Wilbur “Bud” Dufrain and Donald Dufrain.
Del married Natalie Sue Brooks in 1950 at Carthage, Illinois; she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Kristie (Bernie Kressner) Andrews of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Diane (Bill) Embry of Mackinaw, Illinois; two grandchildren, Starr (Mike) Pugh of Beaver, Oklahoma, and Thomas (Jess) Embry of Mackinaw; eight great-grandchildren, a sister-in law, Theresa Dufrain, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at private family service in Kankakee at a later date. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
From humble beginnings this child of the Depression developed a teacher’s heart and greatly touched all who knew him with his positive outlook on life.
