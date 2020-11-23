David Shotliff of D&E Custom Butchering and Smokehouse in Hayward has entered into the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Adopt A Dumpster (AAD) Program as of Friday, Nov. 20.
With the program, Shotliff will be disposing of all deer carcasses through recommended methods in the waste disposal system. Anyone from the general public is able to dispose of their deer carcass at the AAD site. There is no charge to do so.
A large 12 cubic yard dumpster label with a large red “CWD DEER CARCASS DUMPSTER” sign is visible from Nursery Road in Hayward at the location of D&E Custom Butchering and Smokehouse, 15989 Nursery Rd, Hayward, WI 54843.
Any further information about the AAD program can be found at the WDNR website: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/dumpster.html
This dumpster will be available to the general public until Jan 4, 2021, the day after Wisconsin Archery Season ends.
