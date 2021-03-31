Obituary: Stewart Carlson

Stewart Carlson

Pastor Stew Carlson, who served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, was found to have passed from his earthly home in Hayward to his eternal home on March 23, 2021, due to natural causes. He was 41 years old.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Grace Lutheran Church, 10237N Greenwood Ln., Hayward. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church. Interment will follow at 4:30 p.m. April 10 in Fairview Cemetery, 30511 Akerson St., in Lindstrom, Minnesota.

A full obituary will follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Stew Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments