“Quarantine. Flatten the curve. Incubation period. Surge capacity. Social distancing. In the past few weeks, these phrases have become a regular and regretful part of our vernacular,” said Chad McCallum, lead pastor at Hayward Wesleyan Church.
“Many people we interact with are frustrated,” McCallum said. “They feel their ‘normal’ lives slipping through their fingers. We’re being asked to avoid crowds of any size; to work from home with kids running around our feet; to stay inside as much as possible.
“We all need a fresh dose of hope. With this in mind, Hayward Wesleyan Church along with other area churches have designated Monday, May 4, as a Day of Hope. On May 4 we are asking all those who call the Northwoods home to extend hope,” Pastor McCallum said.
“On our Day of Hope, we are challenging everyone to get creative in how you are serving and loving the world around you, and we want to see what you’re doing by sharing it with the hashtag #greaterhope.”
McCallum said businesses are encouraged to participate in the Day of Hope by offering a Day of Hope Special or some other creative way.”
“To culminate our Day of Hope we will be streaming a special service which will include a number of area pastors offering words of hope and encouragement for this time we find ourselves in,” McCallum said.
The service will be streamed at hwc.church/live.
A Facebook event has been set up where ideas for serving and more information will be provided.
Individuals with further questions can call the Hayward Wesleyan Church office at 715-634-4613 or contact Pastor Chad McCallum at hwc.church.
