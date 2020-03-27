Dawn Kagigebi

Dawn M. Kagigebi, age 59, of LCO, died Wednesday, March 25.

Dawn Marie Kagigebi was born July 24, 1960 in Plattsburgh, New York, the daughter of Charles and Joan (Tainter) Kagigebi. She attended Hayward Community Schools and graduated from Hayward High School in 1979. Dawn went on to continue her education in early childhood education and worked for the Lac Courte Oreilles Family and Child Education Program for many years. 

She is survived by her sons, Darren Kagigebi Sr., Charles Kagigebi and Derek Kagigebi; six grandchildren; significant other Rich Scharp; brothers Richard Kagigebi and Larry Kagigebi; sister Laura (Bernard) Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dawn was preceded by her parents, Charles and Joan; and her sister Linda Kagigebi.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, in New Post Cemetery.

Honorary bearers will be James Gougé Jr. and Frank Miller Jr.

Casket bearers will be Julian Helsper, Josh Kagigebi, Mark Montano, Chris Rusk, Joe Taylor and Brad Thayer.

