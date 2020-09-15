 

David W. Jones, 90, formerly of Duluth and Eveleth, Minnesota, passed away after a short illness at his home in Hayward on Sept. 7, 2020.

He was born in Duluth and was a veteran of  the Korean War as a tank commander. He retired from U.S. Steel in Virginia, Minnesota, after 43 years of service. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing poker and talking to family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Cora, of 63 years; son, Steven; and brothers, Richard, Robert and Eugene Jones .

David is survived by his brother, Ray (Jeanette) Jones; sister, Rita (Mike) Ellingson; children, Michael Jones, Chisholm, MN; Karen (Gary) Petrich, Hayward; and Donald (Lynn) Jones, Duluth MN; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, Wisconsin. 

