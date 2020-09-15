David W. Jones, 90, formerly of Duluth and Eveleth, Minnesota, passed away after a short illness at his home in Hayward on Sept. 7, 2020.
He was born in Duluth and was a veteran of the Korean War as a tank commander. He retired from U.S. Steel in Virginia, Minnesota, after 43 years of service. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing poker and talking to family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Cora, of 63 years; son, Steven; and brothers, Richard, Robert and Eugene Jones .
David is survived by his brother, Ray (Jeanette) Jones; sister, Rita (Mike) Ellingson; children, Michael Jones, Chisholm, MN; Karen (Gary) Petrich, Hayward; and Donald (Lynn) Jones, Duluth MN; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.