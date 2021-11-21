August 12, 1938 — November 7, 2021
David Stimpson, 83, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his residence in Spider Lake Township near Hayward.
He was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Watseka, Illinois, the son of George and Bernice “Alice” (Clark) Stimpson. David joined the U.S. Army in 1957, serving several years in Germany. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, holding various positions in the fish hatcheries. He started out part-time in Hayward and moved to a full-time position in St. Croix Falls. David was a proud Christian and a faithful member of the Spider Lake Church, where he volunteered his time in several ways. He also volunteered with the area chapter of Gideons International, Hayward Senior Center and with the senior meals at Spider Lake Church.
He is survived by his sister, Dolores (George) Brandt of Hayward; his nieces, Michelle (Mark) Bacon of Hancock, Wisconsin, and Kathleen Brandt of Hayward; great-nephew, Zachary Bacon; and many cousins and dear friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Spider Lake Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment followed in Spider Lake Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Spider Lake Church, 12104N Lower Twin Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843 or Hayward Senior Center, 15856 E 5th St., Hayward, WI 54846.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
