BIRCHWOOD — David M. Mickelson, emeritus professor of geoscience, geological engineering and water resource management at UW-Madison, has been selected by the Superior Lobe Chapter (SLC) of the Ice Age Trail Alliance as the Environmental Educator of the Year.
The SLC is responsible for maintaining and protecting over 50 miles of main, spur and loop trail segments of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Burnett, Barron and Washburn counties and a portion of Rusk County.
Mickelson’s academic career has been devoted to researching and teaching earth surface processes. In addition to his academic teaching and worldwide research he engages in widespread interpretative activities that promote an understanding and appreciation of Wisconsin’s glacial and driftless landscapes. His efforts have increased the awareness and appreciation tor the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
During the award presentation, held in conjunction with the virtual annual conference and meeting of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, Sue Greenway, member of the board of IATA and treasurer for SLC, cited how Mickelson has taught and promoted conservation in 37 Wisconsin counties, with heavy emphasis in Dane, Washington, Sauk, Langlade, Barron, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.
He assisted Dolly McNulty with planning and implementing the IATA ColdCache treasure hunt covering geological landforms that is now part of international geocaching with millions of worldwide participants. McNulty and Mickelson also developed and presented a five-day Road Scholar programs on the Great Wisconsin Glacier for lifetime leaning participants.
Greenway also expressed appreciation for Mickelson’s work on the glacial exhibits funded by 3M Company that explains how the land of her hometown of Cumberland was formed. Mickelson also was instrumental in the production of the interpretative guide to the Tuscobia segment of the Ice Age Trail.
He also is the first author of “Geology of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail,” the most detailed and scientific-based publication on the IANST. In the introduction, Mickelson reveals the essence of his objective as: “ . . . each footfall takes you over often violent geological history . . . If you know how to read the landscape, the Ice Age Trail can tell you how Wisconsin came to be.”
