David Manz Jr.

David Fred Manz, Jr. (Dave, Dad, Grandpa), 94, of Hayward, passed away on Thursday. Dec. 10, at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He was born to Amelia Manz and David Fred Manz, Sr. in Duluth on Oct. 9, 1926. He graduated from Morgan Park High School and the University of Minnesota.
Dave was an Eagle scout as a youth, multi-sport athlete in high school (second place in the Minnesota state 880-yard dash), and dance-band trumpet player in college, regularly playing jazz/swing music in a big band at a “dry-non” dance club in Superior. He had a long and accomplished career as an automotive engineer, spent mostly at General Motors Corporation. An avid tinkerer and home project enthusiast (often with his sons in earlier years) — home repairs, remodeling a basement into a rec room, doing his own auto maintenance, building a canoe and boathouse, rebuilding a motorcycle engine, chain sawing fallen trees, making maple syrup, to name just a few of his many undertakings — he kept contentedly busy throughout his life. Dave retired in Hayward with second wife LaVurne, where they enjoyed lake living and were very involved with their church, Hayward United Methodist Church, serving in administration of the church and helping maintain the church grounds.
Married twice, he was preceded in death by Winifred Mae Manz and LaVurne Manz. He is survived by his sons, David (Tanya), Charles (Karen), and Michael (Carolyn); stepsons, Mark (Leah) and Tom; and stepdaughter Julie. He had seven grandchildren, David Manz (Jennifer), Kristina Sellers (Dwayne), Christopher Manz, Kathryn Manz, Emilie Klemptner (Tony), Carly Manz (Aaron Wood), and Allison Manz. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Sarah, Quincy, Nicholas, Henry, Xander and Oscar. He will be warmly missed by his loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 N Olker Road, Hayward, WI 54843.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.