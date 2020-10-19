David Jack

January 7, 1948 — October 13, 2020
David W. Jack, 72, of Reserve died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.
David William Jack was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Hayward, the son of Robert and Rachel (Corbine) Jack Sr. He attended school at St. Francis and Hayward. Dave lived in Hayward and Minneapolis and worked as a general laborer for various factories. He enjoyed fishing, bough picking and watching football and old westerns.
He is survived by his sons, David (Carol) Christensen Sr., Dave Jack and Dustin Jack; daughters, Rhonda (Bill) Mathison, Joyce (Jeff) Kakazu, Sophia Wright and Tia (Tony Jr.) Wadena; many grandchildren; brothers, Fred (Kathy) Jack Sr., Robert (Karen) Jack and John Jack; sisters, Eleanor Jack, Ernestine Brown, Mary Jack and Margaret Jack; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Rachel; brother, Mike Jack; sister, Christine Huth; grandson, David Christensen Jr.; nephews, Fred Morrison, Billy Lynaugh and Shannon Jack Sr.; and niece, Darcy Quaderer.
The Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopeful officiated with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to Mass at the church.
Honorary casket bearers were Mike Coupé Sr., Mike Coupé Jr., Oliver “Buckshot” DeMarr, Fred Jack Jr., Rachael Jack, Scott Jack, Adrian Nickence and Walter Thayer.
Casket bearers were Devin Christensen, Davion Neweiashe, Dylan Jack, Shannon Jack Jr., Bill Mathison and Billy Mathison.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
