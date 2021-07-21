David E. Perkins was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Bellefountain, Ohio. In 1946 he married the love of his life, Peg, and in 1954 he graduated from Dayton Bible Institute.
From then on, David worked as a pastor and grocer, serving the communities he lived in. David moved with his family to Stone Lake in 1961, where he and Peg opened a grocery store. From there, he went on to pastor in Hayward and Chadron, Nebraska. He held his longest pastoral posts in Hayward, where he pastored both the Congregational Church on Main Street and Christian Fellowship Ministries. David was loved by his family, congregants, friends, neighbors and coworkers at the grocery store in town.
David was preceded in death by his late wife, Margaret (Peg) Perkins (1929-2017).
He is survived by his three children, Patrick (Kathy), Rebekah (Scott) and Sandra (Mark); 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love and compassion. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David passed away on November 30, 2020. We will celebrate his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Well Community Church, 15580 Highway 63 N, in Hayward. All are welcome to attend.
