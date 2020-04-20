Owaanaakwens: “Fog Woman”
August 17, 1977 — April 17, 2020
Darlene “Doll” Simmons, 42, Hayward, died Friday, April 17, from injuries received in an auto accident.
Darlene Joyce Isham was born August 17, 1977, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Duane and Janet (Sharlow) Isham. She attended the Eau Claire School District and graduated from Memorial High School in 1995. After school she moved to Hayward where she attended Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College, where she received her associate’s degree in medical office mid-management.
She is survived by her mother, Jan Isham; sons, Dakota “Cody” Simmons, Randy Miller Jr., and Joseph Miller; daughters, Kelsey Simmons and Jaidyn Simmons; grandchildren, Carter and Aleigha Zimit; brother, Duane Isham-Drake; sisters, Rosie Isham and Kerry Isham; significant other, Randy Miller Sr.; and nephews and nieces.
Doll was preceded in death by her father, Duane Isham; grandparents, Pauline and Edgar Isham, and Ellen and Fred Gordon; and nieces, Trista and Tayvin.
Tribal Funeral Rites will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courtre Oreilles. Bobby Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Historyland Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers will be Randy Miller Sr, Jason Simmons, Dakota “Cody” Simmons, Randy Miller Jr., Joseph Miller, Duane Drake, Robert Isham, James Isham, Dontay Isham, John Corbine and Tom Corbine.
Casket bearers will be Jonathan Blackdeer, Cory Cross, Justin Kingfisher, Art Mustache, Angelo Perry Sr. and Damion Perry.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
