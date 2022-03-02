Daniel E. Tolene, 63, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending. The Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel of Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Tolene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments