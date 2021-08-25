Daniel James “Dan” Paullin Sr., 73, passed on peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home in Hayward. After a short walk with cancer, he is now pain free in his heavenly home.
Dan was born March 20, 1948, in Watertown, the son of Jack James and L. Myrta (Sawings) Paullin. He was united in marriage to Denise Ann Cody on Aug. 27, 1977, in Waukesha. Dan proudly served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He valiantly fought alongside great men, earning two purple hearts and other military awards. He later served as a volunteer fireman for the Town of Hayward Fire Department for over 15 years.
Dan was very generous with his time and volunteered countless hours with Special Olympics and Fishing Has No Boundaries; he had a big heart for people with special needs. He and his wife also loved managing the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox program. He loved music and was involved with the Hayward Community Choir Christmas Cantata for many years. He enjoyed playing the piano both at church and at home. Dan was at home in the Northwoods and enjoyed fishing, hunting, picking berries and gardening. He always had a four legged companion by his side and had a great love for his own dogs and his grandpups. His greatest love was his family, especially time spent with his grandchildren.
He will be forever cherished by his loving wife, Denise Paullin of Hayward; his children, Dan (Tia) Paullin Jr. of East Troy, Wisconsin, Shawna (Jason) Holmes of Washburn and Danielle Kuczenski of Hayward. He was affectionately known as Pappy or Gramps by his grandchildren, Jordan, Jared, Connor, Caitlin, Chase, Eden, Isaiah, Annika, Ruthie and Burkely; his great-grandchildren, Luna and Legend; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Wesleyan Church in Hayward, 10655 Nyman Avenue. Interment will be held privately at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
The family wishes to express a deeply heartfelt thank you to Dan’s doctors and nurses over the past few weeks, along with Regional Hospice Care and Hayward Home Medical. He received fabulous care and support as his time on earth drew to a close. The family also greatly appreciated the thoughtful care of Pastor Gary Hilgendorf and the Spider Lake Church family.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
