Dale Waystedt

November 2, 1949 — October 16, 2021
Dale L. Waystedt, 71, of Milwaukee and formerly of Hayward, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Dale Lynn Waystedt was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Milwaukee, the son of Richard and Alice (Zlenski) Waystedt. He was raised in Milwaukee, joined the Army in 1968 and was honorably discharged in June of 1970. On May 19, 1973, Dale was joined in marriage to Sharon Dianne Weichelt. They lived in several areas before moving to Hayward. Dale worked most of his life as a tradesman building houses, including helping his son build his first house. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, walking, John Wayne movies, riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his family and friends. Dale was a very charismatic person and enjoyed meeting new people.
He is survived by his three children, Becky Weichelt of Milwaukee, Amy (Tom) Barkell of Hayward and Jason (Jennifer) Waystedt of Hayward; four grandchildren, Sydney, Xander, Emma and Hailey; one brother, Dennis (Linda) Waystedt; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sharon; his parents, and his stepfather, Arleigh; and his brother, Richard.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Hayward Wesleyan Church with Pastor Tim Young officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held at the church immediately after the service.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.