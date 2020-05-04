January 4, 1949 — April 25, 2020
Dale E. Carlson, 71, of Superior and then Wascott, and since 2007 of Hayward, died Saturday, April 25, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, after a long battle with diabetes and its complications.
He was born January 4, 1949, in Superior, son of Earl and Jean (Johnson) Carlson. Dale was a 1967 graduate of Superior Senior High School. From 1967 to 1973 he served in the Army National Guard Engineers Battalion-Superior. On May 1, 1971, in Superior, Dale Carlson and Karen Verdoljak were united in marriage. They would have celebrated 49 years this week.
His work history started as a lineman with the Wisconsin Telephone Company, and then Benson Electric. He purchased and operated Haglun Marine in 1976 until 1994. Dale was also an electrical inspector and a member of the International Electrical Inspectors. He owned and operated Carlson Electric after serving his apprenticeship until his retirement in 2007.
Dale enjoyed flying and would pilot seaplanes to Canada for fishing trips. Another interest of his was hunting. However, his greatest love was spending time with his family.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, Earl P. Carlson, in 2013.
Survivors include: his wife, Karen; sons, David (Paula) Carlson, Joel (Jenny) Carlson, and Jon Carlson, all of Hayward; grandchildren, Aurora, Julia and Kaleb; mother, Jean Carlson, Superior; sister, Cheryl (Dick) Balcer, Superior; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
A visitation will be held at the Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, following the Wisconsin governor’s COVID-19 mandate.
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Hayward.
