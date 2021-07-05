September 11, 1930 — June 25, 2021
Dale Alden Shaw, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his residence in Hayward.
He was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Rock Falls, Illinois, the son of John and Clara (Auchstetter) Shaw. He was united in marriage to Joyce Lee on Oct. 7, 1956, in Sterling, Illinois.
Dale proudly served his country in the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force. He worked in food service sales for most of his career, working for Swift and retiring with Rock River Provisions. While living in Sterling, Dale and Joyce were very active members of Trinity United Methodist Church. He began visiting northern Wisconsin on fishing trips with family, vacationing annually since the 1950s. Upon Dale’s retirement, he and Joyce moved up north full time in 1995. He loved the outdoors, either chasing muskies on the lake or upland game hunting. Dale was a dedicated volunteer for the Humane Society and enjoyed going to pow wows, especially when they were honoring veterans. Dale was a fun and very devoted and loving father and Papa.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joyce Lee Shaw of Hayward; two sons, John (Fesa) Shaw of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Christopher Shaw of Sun Prairie; his granddaughters, Martha (Daniel) Eckler of Peoria, Arizona, and Madeline Shaw of Gig Harbor; siblings, Darlene Yount of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Jill (Dennis) Metcalf of Lyndon, Illinois, and Sonia Shaw of Moline, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Portner; his brother, Ronald Shaw; and his brother-in-law, Bob Yount.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.