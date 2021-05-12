Cynthia Rau

Cynthia Denise Rau, 59, of Hayward passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2021, in Hayward.
Cindy was born Oct. 11, 1961, in Hayward, the daughter of Edward and Nancy (Hogan) Rau. She attended school in Hayward, where she was active in track, drama, color guard and as a cheerleader for several of the sports teams. Cindy graduated in 1980 from Hayward High School and in the same year she was crowned Musky Queen. After high school she went on to school at Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse to study Commercial Art. Cindy returned to Hayward and went to work with the Co-op Grocery in Hayward and became the produce manager. She then took a job with the Flat Creek Eatery and Saloon, where she waitressed and assisted with banquets. Cindy then took a job with Ventures Unlimited, where she worked as a floor supervisor. Cindy was a very gifted artist in drawing and air brush painting. She loved the outdoors and kayaking, biking and tubing down the river. She will be remembered for her amazing smile, sense of humor and her ability to brighten up a room.
Cindy is survived by her two children, Sarah (Trisha Carlson) Goetsch of Spooner and Bryce Goetsch of Hayward; her significant other, Glenn Driessen of Hayward; father, Ed (Linda) Rau of Heber Springs, Arkansas; three sisters, Angela Schirmer of Superior, Theresa (Sean) Smith of Hayward and Michelle (Brian) Drabek of Stone Lake; two nieces, Leah Gucinski and Holly Gucinski; and one nephew, Daniel Drabek.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy, and infant brother, Patrick.
A memorial service will be held for Cindy at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Warner officiating. A gathering with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on June 11.
Online condolences may be shared with Cindy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
