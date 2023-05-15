...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY IN NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. West winds of 5 to 12 mph with gusts of
12 to 18 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum relative
humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also expected. Together,
these conditions will lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check
burning restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/.
Fire Danger in the State of Wisconsin as of Monday, May 15.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to critical fire danger across northern Wisconsin. A fire weather watch is in effect and the DNR and partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) are closely monitoring the situation.
The sandy pines areas of northern Wisconsin are always the slowest to green up. Additionally tree growth in this part of the state is at a volatile stage. Combined with very low humidity and the potential for winds, fires could spread out of control rapidly at this time.
The Sawyer County Record (SCR) is asking its readers if they are in favor of the Hayward City Council's idea/concept it is considering of moving the city's fountain, located on Main Street east of Hwy. 63, to Shue's Pond. The Hayward City Council requested the SCR post this question to gauge community input.
