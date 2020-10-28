There’s very bad and just plain bad news on the COVID-19 front this week.
• Very bad: Two more people died in Sawyer County from COVID-19 over the weekend, raising to three the number who have perished from the disease in the county.
• Bad. Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week. This is substantially fewer than the record 61 reported for the previous week, but still high.
Regarding the deaths, the Sawyer County Public Health Department reported on Monday, Oct. 26, the two victims were a man and woman, each older than 60 years of age. They both died over the weekend.
“Each had underlying but non-life-threatening health conditions before contacting COVID-19, and their deaths were due to virus-associated complications,” the press release stated. Their identities were not revealed.
County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons offered her condolences to the families and called the deaths “a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms.”
She added, “That does not diminish the fact that many people are losing loved ones who do not have COVID, and these times make it difficult to share their grief due to the spread of the virus in our communities.”
Lyons said everyone is tired of COVID-19 and wants life to go back to normal, but now is the worst time to think about normal. Monday was a recording-breaking day for the state of Wisconsin, which experienced its highest one-day COVID-positives, 5,262, deaths, 64, and hospitalizations, s220.
Lyons emphasized that even though the number of new cases fell from the previous week in Sawyer County, people must remain diligent in keeping social distancing, wearing a mask, staying away from crowds and isolating if they have symptoms.
“I am hoping people are watching their close contacts and being mindful it is very high in our community,” she said. “The bad thing when it gets this high is it begins to impact our health care system. At this point they are managing, but it impacts their staff, too, because they, too, are human and out in the community.”
The numbers
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the COVID-19 count had reached 372, up from 349 on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Of the 372 positives recorded since March, 310 have recovered and 59 are active.
Seventeen have been hospitalized, up from 14 a week ago.
Contract tracers are monitoring another 114.
Three persons are considered “probable.” Lyons said the county is using this new category for people who likely have COVID but have not tested positive.
“There are some people who have been around a positive and they have symptoms and they just assume they have COVID without testing,” she said. “These people were in isolation and continue to be in isolation and we are monitoring them.”
And 5,407 have tested negative, many have tested more than once.
Schools
Winter is the only school system that has not reported a positive case. All of the schools, including Hayward and LCO, have sent students home for at least 10 days if they’ve had any symptoms; they are allowed to return only when they have no symptoms.
“We are still not talking about closing any of the schools,” Lyons said.
COVID vaccine
Lyons said her department is making preliminary plans for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine in December if it is available. It there is a vaccine in December, she said, it would only be available for those at the highest risk.
She believes the bulk of the vaccine will be available sometime in 2021.
“It will really be up to the federal government on how they will disperse it,” she said.
Flu vaccine
“If it is available, get it because people have been running out,” Lyons said of the flu vaccine. The vaccine is available at some outlets, but there have been reports of entities running out of the as well.
“It makes me feel good they are running out of flu vaccine because it means people are probably getting it,” she said.
To achieve herd immunity, where the flu is not easily passed in the community, at least 70 percent of the population must be vaccinated. Last winter in Wisconsin, less than 50% of the population was vaccinated.
