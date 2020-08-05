The number of new COVID-19 cases is surging in Sawyer County.
In just one week, from Wednesday, June 29, to Tuesday, Aug. 4, a total of 18 new positive COVID-19 cases had been identified in Sawyer County. And then on Wednesday, Aug. 5 the number rose another 7, to a total of 51 positives since the pandemic began.
These new positives represent nearly a three-fold increase from the previous week when seven positives were reported between July 23 and July 28. In total, 44 positives had been identified by Tuesday morning, up from 26 just one week before.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons said the number of positives is “ramping up” and she expects it to continue to expand in the coming weeks.
“We are definitely in a surge,” she said. “We needed that masking order. (Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order requiring face covering issued July 30). We needed that so other counties would be on the same page with us to control the spread.”
Lyons said she is confident the county will be considered by the state as a “high” activity county for COVID-19 based on the number of new positives.
“We’ve received way too many positives in too short amount of time,” she said. “We haven’t had a day in the last week or so when we haven’t had a report of at least one positive.”
Lyons said 50% of the new cases have been attributed to contact with another positive COVID-19, but for the other 50% her office had not been able to discern how the people were infected.
“It’s in our community and it’s not just coming from the outside, from tourism,” she said.
She said there is at least one site that was visited by two or more individuals who have tested positive. But Lyons said she couldn’t determine if the positives had contracted the virus in the same building or outside it because they all had social contact with one another outside the facility.
Lyons said she would issue a press release with more information about the site later this week, but noted the person managing the facility already had notified those who had been in the building and might have been exposed.
On Tuesday morning, Lyons told the Record that 24 of the 44 people who tested positive have recovered. Three of the 44 have been hospitalized. A total of 2,627 people in the county have tested negative.
