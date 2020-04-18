WASHBURN COUNTY – Where does the person live?
That was an often-asked question after Washburn County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week, and it was not a question that could be answered.
The county was one of just nine out of 72 Wisconsin counties that had no confirmed case of COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Health Services on Sunday, April 12.
The next day the county moved over into the positive column.
“The individual is isolated at home following the guidance of the Health Department and is doing well,” a statement from the Washburn County Health Department said. “The Health Department is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the positive case.”
The health department also noted: “We expected, with the increase in testing, to begin seeing cases – including cases that may not be traceable to a specific origin. Individuals can spread the virus without being symptomatic. This reaffirms the need to closely follow the Safer at Home Order and wear cloth face coverings when in public for essential reasons."
Questions
Immediately following the news, comments and questions flooded the county health department Facebook page. One that rose to the top was wanting to know where there person lived in the county, with some saying they had a right to know for their own safety, so they could be “extra careful.”
“We are not releasing that information to protect patient privacy,” the health department said. “DHS has emphasized that COVID-19 should be considered widespread in Wisconsin. All residents should be taking precautions with the assumption that it is in their community.”
The department also said: “As a full-HIPAA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] organization, we cannot release any information that is considered personally identifiable. We are also limited in our ability to release information when the number of cases is below a certain threshold because it can be considered potentially identifiable. If the individual wishes to release information, it is their right to do so, but we cannot make that decision for them.”
Releasing confidential information could result in a fine and imprisonment.
Some people asked whether stores the person visited also were being notified.
“Based on what we know about COVID-19, the virus spreads through close contact (within 6 feet, more than in passing) of an infected person,” the health department said. “Anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case is notified by the Health Department.
“Visiting a grocery store, for example, is not at high risk of infection unless you were talking with the infected person for a prolonged period of time, standing within 6 feet of them.
“Anyone who has not been in close contact with a confirmed case and is practicing good social distancing and hygiene is considered to be at low risk of infection.”
Some people countered that new evidence suggests the virus can be released and spread through breathing and talking at a greater distance than 6 feet.
“There is no evidence of aerosol transmission of COVID-19,” the health department said. “We understand that the virus can live on surfaces. That is why we emphasize that good hand hygiene is important to being at low risk of infection. There is not a person in this country that is not ‘at risk’ of infection because there is widespread community transmission.
“Taking the steps to protect yourself, like social distancing, washing your hands, and not touching your face are crucial to stopping the spread. At no point have those steps fallen out of importance.”
The department also said: “We know that droplets spread through the air cause infection. However the key word in the section about aerosol transmission is “may” – it MAY be spread by lingering in the air but we have not had any evidence to confirm or deny this.
“That is why I specified ‘there is no evidence.’ We put out guidance for wearing face coverings to prevent droplets from getting into the air. But we CANNOT say that aerosol transmission is a confirmed way of the virus spreading because we do not have evidence to show that this is correct.
“We do not want to incite panic by suggesting that this virus spreads as easily as measles, for example, because the data shows that it not true. We will only put out guidance that is backed by peer reviewed evidence, WI DHS, and CDC [Centers for Disease Control]. People should be wearing cloth face coverings to prevent droplets from spreading to others. That is the key takeaway.
The department added, “Some widely publicized evidence is based on experimental aerosolization rather than human studies.”
In response to a persons asking who to believe because fake news abounds and news media lie, the health department said: “We can assure you that the information we release is in line with the best public health practices and science that are available.
“Our priority is the safety of our community. We live, work, and shop in this community. We want to make sure that everyone here is getting good information and knows how to stay safe.
“We understand there is distrust in the government and the media, but we hope that you will trust our updates. We do our best to release information that promotes public safety but still protects individual rights.”
The department said it will release new information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.